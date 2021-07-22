Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 244,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,272,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,023,444,000 after purchasing an additional 660,421 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $10,350,000. Allen Operations LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 88,383 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

