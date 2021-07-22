ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $292,841.14 and approximately $50.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00617540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,729,445,721 coins and its circulating supply is 14,197,162,524 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.