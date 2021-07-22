ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $8,470.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00140936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.86 or 1.00199986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

