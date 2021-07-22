Zynecoin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $98,824.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00849004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

