-$0.05 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,402. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

