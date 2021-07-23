-$0.06 EPS Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%.

GP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market cap of $381.08 million and a P/E ratio of -52.06. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

