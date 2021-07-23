$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SRT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 156.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

