-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

IHRT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

