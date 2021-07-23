$0.12 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

NGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 131.00. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,049,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

