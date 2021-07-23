$0.14 EPS Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.91. 1,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

