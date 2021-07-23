-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $808.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

