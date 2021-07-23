-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.05). Potbelly reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.68. 38,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

