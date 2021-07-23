-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.69. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

