$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

GO opened at $33.05 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.