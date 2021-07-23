$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

