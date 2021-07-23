$0.48 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $5.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

DEN stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 10,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

