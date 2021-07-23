-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Intellia Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.71. 1,018,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,948. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.