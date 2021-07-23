$0.61 EPS Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 615.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 691.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 1,928,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.