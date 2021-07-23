$0.65 EPS Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.83. 594,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,427. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,927,511 shares in the company, valued at $572,921,219.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

