-$0.71 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Nevro reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro has a 52 week low of $126.96 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

