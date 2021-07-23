$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.83. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

