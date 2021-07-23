$0.99 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

