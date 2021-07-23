$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Capri posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.