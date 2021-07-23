$1.20 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

HWC stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

