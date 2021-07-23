100,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.42% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVFB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.89 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

