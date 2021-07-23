106,114 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,474,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 369.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,129,000 after buying an additional 91,986 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,368,000 after buying an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $720.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $554.26 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $702.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. HSBC raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

