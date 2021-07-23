109,844 Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Ping Identity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 236,331 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Ping Identity by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PING shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

