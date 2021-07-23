11,470 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $74.59 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.