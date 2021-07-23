$12.67 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $12.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

