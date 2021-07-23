12 West Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

12 West Capital Management LP lowered its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,935 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

FLT traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $258.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,395. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

