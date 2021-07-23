12 West Capital Management LP Sells 158,353 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

12 West Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,353 shares during the period. Sprout Social makes up 2.4% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 1.62% of Sprout Social worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,367. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.