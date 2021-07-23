124,999 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Devon Energy accounts for 0.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 267,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

