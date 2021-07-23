$125.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $125.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $107.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $522.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.75 million to $524.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $619.89 million, with estimates ranging from $613.10 million to $634.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 1.69.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.