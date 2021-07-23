125,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,976,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.