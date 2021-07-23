1,339,443 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Bought by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,339,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners comprises about 3.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 16.12% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of ENFA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 104,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

