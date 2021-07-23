140,200 Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,557,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 52,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

