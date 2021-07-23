140,823 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOUT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $398.56 million and a PE ratio of 21.87.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

