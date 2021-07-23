142,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

CFVIU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

