143,300 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKICU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

OTCMKTS AKICU remained flat at $$9.98 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

