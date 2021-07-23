1,436,636 Shares in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Acquired by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,436,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,955,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,934,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,704,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

