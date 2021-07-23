147,036 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.84% of SVF Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,272,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFA opened at $9.85 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

