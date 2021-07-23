150,000 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $127,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,223. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

