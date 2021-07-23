150,000 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

