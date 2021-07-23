150,000 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.88% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

