15,519 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,913,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,629,000 after purchasing an additional 694,714 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $212.03. 62,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.54 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

