171,443 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Packaging Co. of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after acquiring an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

