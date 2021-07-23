175,000 Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $32,335,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $16,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $6,598,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

