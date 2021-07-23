1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 703.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 1Life Healthcare worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $340,988. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

