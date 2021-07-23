1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%.

Shares of SRCE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

