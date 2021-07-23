$2.35 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.64. The stock had a trading volume of 339,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $134.15 and a twelve month high of $452.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

